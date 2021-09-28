78,312 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

