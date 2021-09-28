Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $60.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 308.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Accolade by 208.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Accolade by 135.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Accolade has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

