Davis R M Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 54.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

