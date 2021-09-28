Monetary Management Group Inc. Invests $58,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 765.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Autodesk by 20.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 63.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.51 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

