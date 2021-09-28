Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.