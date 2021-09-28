Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN opened at $213.11 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average of $239.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.