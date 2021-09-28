Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $2,596.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00372122 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.00 or 0.00930230 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,361,941 coins and its circulating supply is 431,101,505 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

