Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.