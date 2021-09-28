Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 447,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,387,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 331,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $42,147,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

