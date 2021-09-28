Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

