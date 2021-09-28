JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 487,680 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.03% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $1,445,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $418.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

