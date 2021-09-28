JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 929,024 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.03% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,997,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

