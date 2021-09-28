Kind Ads Token Price Up 42.7% Over Last 7 Days (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $226,201.38 and approximately $87.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00122725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044030 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KINDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.