Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.25.
Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:PKG opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
