Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

