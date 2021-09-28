Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $927.73 million and $62.83 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,084,618,411 coins and its circulating supply is 11,793,151,258 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

