Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 figures. According to the company, this is the first quarter since 2019 with organic base testing revenue growth. This was primarily driven by contributions from new hospital lab management contracts as well as people returning to the healthcare system. In terms of PAMA, the company is optimistic about the recent MedPAC report mandated under the LAB Act. However, despite a very strong first-half performance, the company’s full-year revenue growth projection seems to be lackluster. In terms of COVID-19 diagnostic testing, we expect to see a slowdown in demand for COVID-19 testing in the coming months, in line with industry trends. Also, pricing scenario remains difficult. Overall, Quest Diagnostics has outperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Shares of DGX traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.82. 3,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,392. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

