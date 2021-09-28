Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Hold

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

NYSE TGS remained flat at $$4.67 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $703.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $643,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,650 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.