Bard Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,650 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust accounts for 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Shares of RMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 79,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.