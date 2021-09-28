Bard Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.