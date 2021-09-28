Bard Associates Inc. Trims Position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. inTEST comprises about 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in inTEST were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in inTEST by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 153,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in inTEST by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in inTEST by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of inTEST stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 77,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

