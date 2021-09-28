Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $405.27 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.66. The firm has a market cap of $382.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

