CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.