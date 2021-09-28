Blair William & Co. IL Has $37.66 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 564,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,748 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hologic were worth $37,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.