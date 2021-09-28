Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after buying an additional 187,776 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

VMC opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.18 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.82. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

