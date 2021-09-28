Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 1.7% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Crown were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 19.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,080,000 after purchasing an additional 300,068 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Crown stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

