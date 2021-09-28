nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s 3rd Largest Position

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,480 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric accounts for about 4.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.72% of nVent Electric worth $37,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 180.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.