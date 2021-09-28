Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $194,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

