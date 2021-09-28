Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is Bard Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,600 shares during the quarter. Celsius comprises 1.9% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Celsius worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.41. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.00 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

