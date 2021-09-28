Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 391,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $113.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

