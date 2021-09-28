Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNP opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

