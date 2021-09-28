Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 13,140 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $294.00 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $302.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

