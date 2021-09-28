Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 155,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,437 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.