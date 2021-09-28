Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

