$55.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $55.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.20 million and the lowest is $46.64 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $183.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RC. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 40.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

