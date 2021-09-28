$55.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $55.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.20 million and the lowest is $46.64 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $183.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RC. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 40.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.