KARMA Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 311.5% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $22.77 million and $250.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005344 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00045981 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KARMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.