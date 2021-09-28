Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.69 Million

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $116.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.47 million and the lowest is $106.36 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $105.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $543.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $560.67 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.