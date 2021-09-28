Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $116.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.47 million and the lowest is $106.36 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $105.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $543.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $560.67 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.