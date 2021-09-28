Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of ABCB opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

