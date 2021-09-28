Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

