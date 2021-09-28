Twin Tree Management LP Sells 38,252 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,252 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 180,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82.

