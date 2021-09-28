Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,508,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.39.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

