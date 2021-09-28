Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 212,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $152.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

