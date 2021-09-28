Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVZMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $71.18 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

