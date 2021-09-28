King Wealth Invests $628,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NYSE:DAL opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

