Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.220-$2.305 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $839.04 million-$848.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.89 million.Endava also updated its FY22 guidance to GBP 1.61-1.67 EPS.

Shares of DAVA opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.85.

Get Endava alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.