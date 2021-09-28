Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.94 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

