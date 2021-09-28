FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $225.68 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.92.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

