Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $216.80

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MRNA stock opened at $408.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.78. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,699,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

