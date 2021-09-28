iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is King Wealth’s 9th Largest Position

King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.2% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.