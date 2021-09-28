iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after buying an additional 223,283 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,428,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 165,760 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 148,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

