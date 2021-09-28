The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 533.96 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 545 ($7.12). The stock has a market cap of £666.00 million and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 527 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

