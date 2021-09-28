The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 533.96 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 545 ($7.12). The stock has a market cap of £666.00 million and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 527 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.
About The Merchants Trust
